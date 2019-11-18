Sports

Jim Hughson receives Foster Hewett Award from Hockey Hall of Fame

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John native Jim Hughson was at the Hockey Hall of Fame, in Toronto, earlier this month to receive the Foster Hewitt Award.

Earlier this year, Hughson was selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association for his outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster as a play-by-play announcer for the Vancouver Canucks and for his work on ‘Hockey Night in Canada’.

Born and raised in Fort St. John, Hughson got his first broadcasting job at a local radio station in the 1970s, broadcasting games for the South Peace Hockey League, and eventually worked his way to become a play-by-play announcer for various roles within National Hockey which included broadcasting games three and four of the 1982 Stanley Cup Finals between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders.

Hughson then moved on to take on the role as play-by-play for the Toronto Maple Leafs and then for the Canucks.

For a time, Hughson was also a commentator for the Montreal Expos and then for the Toronto Blue Jays. Hughson called for the Jays’ ’92 and ’93 Division Championship series.

