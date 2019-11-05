-8.8 C
News

Kin Club of Fort St John seeks sponsors for annual Senior’s Supper

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kin Club of Fort St. John is starting to begin preparations for the annual Senior’s Supper.

According to Kin Club Project Chair, Collin Budd, the Senior’s Supper is a long-standing tradition that is a great way to remind seniors they are a loved part of the community.

In order to run this long-standing tradition, Budd says the Kin Club is seeking sponsorship and is asking local businesses to help out to make the Christmas Season special.

Budd says they have a number of wonderful supporters who help bring this event to fruition year after year.

The Kin Club of Fort St. John’s annual Senior’s Supper is taking place on December 6 at the Taylor Community Hall.

For more information or if you would like to sponsor the event, you can call Collin at 250-263-2151.

Scott Brooks
