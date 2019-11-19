Local CN Workers on Strike

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local CN employees were out holding signs picketing and handing out brochures that express concern about long hours and dangerous conditions.

The Canadian National Railway Co. and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference continue to negotiate as conductors, train persons and yard workers went on strike the morning of Tuesday, November 19th, 2019.

The rail workers walked off the job after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline, shutting down Canada’s largest rail network.

Union spokesperson Christopher Monette said they were still in talks with CN in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement and ending the dispute as soon as possible.

The workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, say they’re concerned about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions.

According to the Teamsters Rail pamphlet, teamsters are on strike for an improved work-life balance and not increased wages.

No one on the picket line was willing to provide comments.

