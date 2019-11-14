Local Figure Skater in Kelowna for Skate Canada BC Sectional Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Figure Skater, Sophie Stevens, was in Kelowna last weekend for the Skate Canada B.C. Sectional Championships.

According to Fort St. John Figure Skating Club Coach, Jennifer Hammond, Stevens competed in the Pre-Novice Event.

While Stevens placed 37th in her division, Hammond says Stevens had two great skates and is quite happy with her performance at the Championships.

This was Stevens’ first year in the Pre-Novice level and Hammond says this event gave Stevens the experience she needed in order to work on further skills as a skater and better prepare for next year’s Provincials.

Up next, the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club will be taking part in the Regional Competition in January.