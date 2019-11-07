1.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Sports

Local Figure Skater on the road this weekend to Kelowna for Provincials

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club is sending one of its skaters off to Provincials this weekend.

Taking part in the Skate Canada B.C. Sectional Championships in Kelowna is Sophie Stevens in the Pre-Novice Event.

According to Figure Skating Club Coach, Jennifer Hammond, Provincials showcases all the top skaters from across the Province that try to qualify and move on to the Western Canadian and, eventually, Nationals.

Hammond says this is Stevens’ first year competing as a Pre-Novice as last year, she competed as a Juvenile.

Stevens has already competed as a Pre-Novice in mid-October at an event in Chilliwack.

Hammond says it still the start of the season and Stevens has been training for a number of months to get ready for Provincials.

“We’re still just at the start of the season but for the competitive skaters, it’s obviously a pretty big competition, so she’s been actually skating the majority of the summer as well, training to get ready for this.”

Stevens will be taking part in the Skate Canada B.C. Sectional Championships this weekend, November 8 and 9, in Kelowna.

