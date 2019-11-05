-8.3 C
News

Local group supports seniors from slipping through the cracks

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Seniors Connect & Care Group (PSCC) has spent the past three years helping to provide support through the Christmas Season and is now helping local seniors all year round.

The first year the group got together, they were able to help provide holiday cheer for 86 seniors, the second year 200 and this year forecasting around 250 plus seniors.

Providing help to the seniors has extended the holiday season on the PSCC FB group when information is brought forward of a senior in need, it’s shared to get what is needed to help the situation.

Admin for the PSCC group, Vanessa Siemens-Ford shares a lot of seniors in the area who have little to no family and are living on a fixed income trying to cover the cost of living, which does not leave a lot of room for extras or treats.

This holiday season, the group wants to approach helping the seniors in a different way than previous years by ‘Adopting a Senior,’ which opens the opportunity for the connection to go further than just a gift exchange.

People interested in participating can contact PSCC, who will provide you with the name and wishes of a senior. Participants purchase items and wrap them, and if you choose, could include contact information in a card so the senior can decide if they would like to reach out.

The presents are delivered back to PSCC, who hand them out at specially designated holiday parties where the seniors get to enjoy music and snacks.

To connect with Peace Seniors Connect & Care, CLICK HERE. 

 

 

 

 

 

