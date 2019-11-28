-17.9 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 30, 2019
News

Local Organization Operation Christmas Child fills 1571 Shoeboxes for children in need.

By Tracy Teves

Bernier raises the question of time zone for Peace Region as BC and Alberta look to make permanent switch to DST

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the Province of British Columbia looking to set the time zone...
Retirement ceremony held for Fire Chief Fred Burrows

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A special retirement ceremony was held at the Fort St. John Fire...
Fort St John Huskies to host DC Jr Canucks this Saturday as part of Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are home tomorrow night, Saturday, November 30,...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Organization Operation Christmas Child filled 1571 shoe boxes with 391 coming from Dawson Creek for children in need.

Crystal Holden, Volunteer Regional Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child shares Monday and Tuesday were spent packing the shoeboxes into shipping cartons and getting them ready to send in the truck to Calgary to the Samaritans Purse Processing Centre.

Once the boxes are prepared they will be made ready to send out to eight different countries this year, shares Holden.

  • El Salvador
  • Nicaragua
  • Costa Rica
  • Senegal
  • Gambia
  • Guinea Bissau
  • Guinea
  • Sierra Leone
Schools, churches and three businesses participated along with families in the community donating gift items, donating funds or packing Shoeboxes and helping with displays for easy pick-up and drop off.

In 2017, 76,704 shoeboxes were packed in British Columbia, 615,120 shoeboxes were packed in Canada and 11,012,840 shoeboxes worldwide.

To date, since it’s beginning in 1993, over 167 million Shoeboxes have been delivered to children hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease and famine.

