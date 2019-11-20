Local Poppy Campaign raises $36,000 and counting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The counting is almost complete for the Annual Poppy Campaign and the donations that have been counted so far are $36,000.

Poppy Campaign Manager, Tina Tucker shares Poppy boxes are still in transit from Hudson’s Hope and Fort Nelson. There were 320 Poppy boxes delivered to the community and eleven boxes were stolen during the campaign.

Remembrance Day is held November 11th, and wearing a red poppy that the Legion distributes is a symbol of Remembrance to those that served and sacrificed their lives.

Dave Steves, the President of the Fort St. John Legion Branch 102, shares that monies collected from the sale of poppies go into a trust fund specific to each branch.

The Poppy Campaign is a local initiative hosted by cities, towns and communities across Canada. The donations collected during the campaign are held in trust at the Branch level to directly support Veterans and their families.

Tucker shares further the members of the Legion express their gratitude for the support from the community towards the campaign and making sure that Veterans are not forgotten.

If you would like to make a donation you can contact Tina Tucker at (250)261.9996

