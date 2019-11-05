Many local farmers continue to delay harvesting due to poor weather

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Poor weather conditions are making it less than ideal as local farmers and producers look to finish harvesting their crops.

The effects of poor weather this Fall are being felt across the B.C. Peace and into Alberta, with Grande Prairie County Council declaring an “agricultural disaster” as most crops have suffered damage.

Kelly Kassian, of Viterra of Fort St. John, says the wet weather and early snow has not helped farmers, causing a delay in the harvest.

According to Kassian, many crops are still out in the field and many farmers are now waiting to see what the weather will bring, possibly delaying some of the harvest until Spring.

“The wet weather and the early snow didn’t help us at all, that’s for sure. We still got crops out in the field and we’ll have to see what the weather does and if we get a little bit more, that’d be a bonus, but we’ll have to see what happens in the Spring, I guess.”

Kassian says, ideally, the crops should be off by late October or early November at the latest.