-8.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Many local farmers continue to delay harvesting due to poor weather
NewsRegional

Many local farmers continue to delay harvesting due to poor weather

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Poor weather conditions are making it less than ideal as local farmers and producers look to finish harvesting their crops.

The effects of poor weather this Fall are being felt across the B.C. Peace and into Alberta, with Grande Prairie County Council declaring an “agricultural disaster” as most crops have suffered damage.

Kelly Kassian, of Viterra of Fort St. John, says the wet weather and early snow has not helped farmers, causing a delay in the harvest.

According to Kassian, many crops are still out in the field and many farmers are now waiting to see what the weather will bring, possibly delaying some of the harvest until Spring.

“The wet weather and the early snow didn’t help us at all, that’s for sure. We still got crops out in the field and we’ll have to see what the weather does and if we get a little bit more, that’d be a bonus, but we’ll have to see what happens in the Spring, I guess.”

Kassian says, ideally, the crops should be off by late October or early November at the latest.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleKin Club of Fort St John seeks sponsors for annual Senior’s Supper

RECENT STORIES

News

Kin Club of Fort St John seeks sponsors for annual Senior’s Supper

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Kin Club of Fort St. John is starting to begin preparations for the...
Read more
Energy News

Alberta bitumen refinery faces further delays after testing of gasifier unit

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — A new refinery northeast of Edmonton is facing more delays and won't begin processing oilsands bitumen as...
Read more
News

District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector Safety Check

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - This Wednesday, The District of Taylor Fire Department will be making their rounds in Taylor for...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - This Wednesday, The District of Taylor Fire Department will be making their rounds in Taylor for a Smoke Detector Safety Check. The...

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Staff of the City of Fort St. John reminds residents of...

Ovintiv name a ‘blank slate’ as Encana plans move to United...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.