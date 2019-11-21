Margaret Ma Murray takes part in Spirit of Healthy Kids regional challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Margaret Ma Murray will be taking part in the Spirit of Healthy Kids Regional Challenge.

The launch of the program was announced last month as a partnership between the Prince George Cougars, the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, and Northern Health.

The aim of the program is to improve the health of Northern students by educating students of the importance of reading and physical activity and the influence of healthy and philanthropic behaviours such as being kind, helping friends, family, and the community

The challenge runs for two weeks from December 2nd to the 13th, 2019. The six schools taking part include;

Harwin Elementary in Prince George

WL McLeod Elementary in Vanderhoof

Valemount Elementary in Valemount

Don Titus Montessori Elementary in Chetwynd

Margaret Ma Murray Community School in Fort St. John

Uplands Elementary School in Terrace

Students will view a video that has health, wellness, and philanthropic messages from the PG Cougars, and then record their healthy activities in tracking sheets for two weeks.

At the end of the challenge, the school with the highest level of participation will receive a $5,000 grant from the Spirit of Healthy Kids program to complete a project in their school that will help students make the best possible choices every day. The other competing schools will each receive a $1,000 grant.

All kids can still take part in the challenge, even if their school was not selected. This gives other schools a chance to enter a random draw for a $500 grant.

In order for additional schools to participate, contact: spiritofhealthykids@northernhealth.ca.

The Spirit of Healthy Kids Regional Program uses local hockey players as role models for elementary school children and has expanded to include Northern BC.

While this funding is essential, the real win is getting kids to be active, kind, and as healthy as they can be. It’s no secret that building healthy habits in kids leads to healthy habits in adults.