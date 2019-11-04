-1.5 C
Meet your friendly neighbourhood Tattoo Artist

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Public Library is hosting another ‘Every Experts’ event on Tattoo Artists with guest speaker Silena Ann Ewen.

‘Everyday Experts’ is an opportunity facilitated by the FSJ Public Library to open a dialogue of learning through the opportunity to meet with professionals and ask questions.

Saturday, November 9th, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, come to the Library to meet Silena Ann Ewen and learn more about the art, science, history, laws, and craft of tattooing.

Ewen was born and raised in Fort St. John and who is now based out of Invermere. A Tattoo Artist and former Fine Arts Teacher Ewen will answer questions and share knowledge.

This discussion is appropriate for all interested ages.

The Library is interested in developing opportunities for ‘Everyday Experts,’ who may be either professionals or passionate hobbyists, to share their expertise with the public.

If you would be interested in being a speaker, you can contact Morgan Churchill by email at programs@fsjpl.ca

To view the FB event page; CLICK HERE 

