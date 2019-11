FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are home this Sunday, November 3, as they take on the Beaverlodge Blades.

Last weekend, the Predators were on the road in Richmond for the Richmond Pacific Coast Female Rep Classic.

Prior to playing in Richmond, the Predators were in Williams Lake, on October 18 and 19, to play a handful of games.

The Midget Predators take on the Beaverlodge Blades this Sunday, November 3, at the Taylor Arena, with puck drop at 9:30 a.m.