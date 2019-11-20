Minor Hockey Division names to change starting next hockey season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hockey has announced that it will be changing the names to its minor hockey divisions, this following Hockey Canada’s decision to change the division names.

Following the recommendations of a task team, B.C. Hockey says the minor hockey age divisions will become U7, U9, U13, through to U21 impacting all minor and female hockey programs under the Hockey Canada umbrella.

The change was initiated by Hockey Canada and its 13 provincial and territorial members and will do away with division names such as peewee and midget.

Advertisement

While the changes apply to minor hockey, Junior and Senior teams will not be affected by this change.

Hockey Canada believes hockey is a sport for everyone and wants all families to feel welcome.

The changes to the minor hockey division names will come into effect at the start of the 2020-2021 season.

For more information, you can visit B.C. Hockey’s website.