Minor Hockey Division names to change starting next hockey season

DONATE TO RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Our goal is to raise $81,000 to support healthcare. With the funds raised through the radiothon, our aim is to respond to the current immediate needs to purchase the following 2 pieces of life-saving equipment to a total of $81,000. Pembina Pipelines have come generously on board as a $20,000 corporate matching partner. Stop by Murray GM this Wednesday to Friday and make a donation in person, or make a donation below.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hockey has announced that it will be changing the names to its minor hockey divisions, this following Hockey Canada’s decision to change the division names.

Following the recommendations of a task team, B.C. Hockey says the minor hockey age divisions will become U7, U9, U13, through to U21 impacting all minor and female hockey programs under the Hockey Canada umbrella.

The change was initiated by Hockey Canada and its 13 provincial and territorial members and will do away with division names such as peewee and midget.

Advertisement

While the changes apply to minor hockey, Junior and Senior teams will not be affected by this change.

Hockey Canada believes hockey is a sport for everyone and wants all families to feel welcome.

The changes to the minor hockey division names will come into effect at the start of the 2020-2021 season.

For more information, you can visit B.C. Hockey’s website.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print
Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
All Posts »