MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Government needs to embrace and support small business

This week, the BC Liberal caucus welcomed many representatives from Lower Mainland business improvement organizations. Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat under the NDPs crippling new taxes in addition to increasingly high property taxes.



Our caucus is asking for the government to take immediate action and provide the relief so many small businesses and non-profits desperately need. Lower Mainland small businesses aren’t the only ones struggling to keep the lights on – in our own communities small businesses are finding it difficult to make ends meet, as the EHT and other increased taxes begin to take a toll, compounded with a slower economy.



Despite consultations from the government, very little has actually been done to improve the competitiveness of our small business sector. It is critical that the government listens and give entrepreneurs the freedom to create more jobs and prosperity for the people of British Columbia.



Small businesses are more than just our favourite local coffee shop or grocery store, they are also our local farmer and rancher. Our region is home to some 1,800 farms that produce almost 90% of B.C.’s

grain and 95% percent of B.C.’s canola.



This year, Peace region farmers and ranchers have faced challenging times with only a few producers able to completely harvest their crops. As a result, production insurance staff have started working with producers who haven’t been so lucky. Cashflow is a pressing issue, and with poor harvest conditions and lower canola prices, hardworking people who own and operate these farms and ranchers are in real jeopardy going into the next year.



In challenging times for local producers, it is more important than ever that we ensure we are supporting all businesses as a critical part of the local economy.