Moose Talks – Daves Steves and Art Jarvis

Today on Moose Talks, host Dug Craig sat down with Daves Steves, President, Fort St. John Canadian Legion – Branch 102, to chat about the Poppy Campaign. How the funds from the campaign can help out veterans and members of the Legion in our community.

As well later in the show Art Jarvis, the Northern Representative for ICBA (Independent Contractors and Businesses Association), stopped by to talk about the Encana’s decision to move their head office from Calgary to the United States. As well, what that means for the local energy industry.

Watch the full show here:

Moose Talks airs every Friday at 10 a.m.