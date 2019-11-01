This week on Moose Talks… Trevor Bolin, Fort St. John City Councillor, stopped by to talk about the Council’s decision – to move forward with the planning process, for a new community pool.

As well, Vanessa Siemens-Ford, Peace Seniors Connect & Care, stopped by to talk about Peace Seniors Connect & Care… what they do in the community, and upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

Watch the full show here:



Moose Talks airs every Friday on Moose FM at 10 a.m. or online on the Facebook pages of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca.

Moose Talks is Produced by Tracy Teeves and Serena Deschner