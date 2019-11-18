MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Farmers struggling in the Peace

All of us in the Peace Region know what a cold and rainy summer we just had and no one has felt it harder than our local farming community.

With wet fields, our farmers struggled to harvest their crops this fall and the early snow only made the situation worse with many being forced to leave their crops in the ground until spring as snow covered their fields.

This year has been so bad for our region that the Peace River Regional District has announced that on November 27 it will hold a special meeting with local farmers and producers so that they can discuss the full extent of the crisis. I will be keeping a close eye on this meeting and am committed to providing any support I can at the federal level.

I have also received a letter from the Peace River Regional District about their concerns with the current state of our local agriculture industry. I share their concerns and will be writing to the federal agriculture minister as soon as the new cabinet for the upcoming Parliament is sworn in on November 20.

Our region’s farmers are not the only ones facing this growing crisis. Many in Alberta are also dealing with these same issues, which is why some Conservative Alberta MPs recently met to discuss how our Conservative caucus can support our struggling agricultural community. With the ongoing crisis in our region, I will also be bringing the concerns of our farmers to our Conservative caucus as well.

To those farmers who are struggling, know that we are here to provide any support we can so please contact my office in Fort St. John at 250-787-1192 or Bob.Zimmer.C1A@parl.gc.ca, my office in Dawson Creek at 250-719-6848 or Bob.Zimmer.C1B@parl.gc.ca, my office in Prince George at 250-561-7982 or Bob.Zimmer.C1@parl.gc.ca, or my Ottawa office at 613-947-4524 or Bob.Zimmer@parl.gc.ca.