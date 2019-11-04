-1.5 C
Monday, November 4, 2019
MP Bob Zimmer - Weekly Report - Remembrance Day
MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is a time for all Canadians to come together to honour and pay tribute to those who have fought to defend our nation and our freedoms.

 

It is a time for us to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who respond to the call to serve our nation. They are not anonymous soldiers. They are our family, our neighbours, and our friends. We must remind ourselves that it is our duty to them to continue to hold true to our Canadian values.

 

It is also important to remember that despite the fact that November 11th is the formal day of commemoration, thanking a Veteran, volunteering at your local Legion hall or donating to a Veteran’s charity shouldn’t be limited to one day a year. Our heroes in uniform deserve no less.

 

I have the utmost respect for those who are willing to risk their lives for our freedom. It has always been one of my greatest privileges to be able to meet our local Veterans and thank them personally for everything they have done for our country.

 

I hope you will honour the service and sacrifice of our brave men and women in uniform, both past and present, by taking part in one of the many Remembrance Day ceremonies in our region. This year, I will be remembering and saying thank you in Mackenzie. 

 

On behalf of my family, staff and the residents of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, I want to offer my sincere thank you to those who have served and those who continue to serve our great country.

