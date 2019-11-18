NEBC Bantam Predators win Silver at Wickfest 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Predators were in Calgary over the weekend, November 14 to the 17, for the 2019 edition of Wickfest.

In game one of Wickfest, the Predators took on the Edmonton Girls Bantam team. The Predators were able to beat Edmonton with a victory of 9-3.

Then for game two of Wickfest, the Predators faced the Burnaby Wildcats. In this game, despite best efforts, the Predators fell to the Wildcats with a score of 5-0.

In game three, the Predators would bounce-back as they took on the Saskatoon Comets. The Predators managed to win 2-0 over Saskatoon.

Then for game four of Wickfest, the Predators took on the St. Albert Wildcats. In this game, Predators were on their way to the gold medal final as they beat St. Albert with a strong lead of 8-1.

In the end, after a great weekend of play, the Predators went home with silver in the gold medal final.