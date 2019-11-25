NEBC Bantam Trackers win bronze at tournament in Swift Current

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast Bantam Trackers were in Swift Current, Saskatchewan over the weekend, November 22 to the 24, for a tournament.

The Trackers kicked off the Swift Current Tournament with a 6-2 win over the Airdrie Lightning.

Then in game two, the Trackers would continue their winning streak as they played against the Notre Dame Hounds. The Trackers would shut out the Hounds with a score of 7-0.

- Advertisement -

The Trackers were on track to win three games in a row but that would not be the case when they played the Swift Current Broncos as they fell 8-5 to the Broncos. This loss would bump the Trackers to the B Finals for the bronze medal.

In the bronze medal game, the Trackers would take on the West Central Wheat Kings. the Trackers would manage to come back home with bronze as they beat the Wheat Kings with a final score of 5-3.