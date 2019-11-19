NEBC Midget Predators fall to Dawson Creek in close game on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were on the road on Sunday to Dawson Creek as they took on the Dawson Creek Midget Rec team.

At 7:29 into the game, Predator’s Carlee Bennett would score a goal on Dawson Creek, with an assist by Kendra Bowe, making the score 1-0.

Two minutes after that goal, Mikayla Loewen scored on DC, with assists by Crysten Rogers and Bralin Willich, making the lead 2-0.

Advertisement

Then with 9:36 remaining in the first period, Dawson Creek would score a goal, making the score 2-1.

Starting off the second period, Predators Captain Kaelie Morton scored unassisted scored an unassisted goal making the score 3-1.

Then halfway through the frame, Dawson Creek would score a goal on the Predators, making the score closer at 3-2.

Eventually, at 3:02 remaining in the period, Mikayla Loewen would make her second goal of the game, this time unassisted. The score would move up 4-2.

Then just before the end of the second frame, Dawson Creek would score a goal, making the score 4-3.

During the third period, both the Predators and Dawson Creek each saw their first and only penalties of the game.

Then with less than seven minutes remaining in the game, both teams saw the score tied at five apiece.

Ultimately, the game would end in a 6-5 loss for the Predators.

Up next, both the Midget and Bantam Predators will be off to Penticton next weekend for the Fire on Ice Tournament.