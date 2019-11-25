0.6 C
NEBC Peewee Predators in Calgary for Wickfest 2019

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Peewee Predators were on the road to Calgary over the weekend, November 22 to the 24, to take part in Wickfest 2019.

For game one of Wickfest, the Predators went to face the Lloydminster Blazers. Despite battling hard throughout the game, the Predators would fall 1-0 to the Blazers.

The next game to follow would be against the Saskatoon Comets. In this game, the Predators tried their best but would ultimately take a loss of 4-0 under the Comets.

From there, the Predators would take on the Burnaby Wildcats in the third game of Wickfest. The Predators ended up falling 4-0 to Burnaby.

Then in the fourth game, the Predators faced the Warman Wildcats. Throughout the game, the Predators put up a battle but were unable to get the puck in the net. The final score for that game was 2-0 over the Predators.

