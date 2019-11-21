NEBC Peewee Predators off to Calgary for Wickfest 2019

DONATE TO RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Our goal is to raise $81,000 to support healthcare. With the funds raised through the radiothon, our aim is to respond to the current immediate needs to purchase the following 2 pieces of life-saving equipment to a total of $81,000. Pembina Pipelines have come generously on board as a $20,000 corporate matching partner. Stop by Murray GM this Wednesday to Friday and make a donation in person, or make a donation below.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Peewee Predators are on the road to Calgary this weekend, November 22 to the 24, to take part in Wickfest 2019.

In the first game, on Friday afternoon, the Predators will be taking on the Lloydminster Blazer.

Then in the second game of Wickfest, the Predators will be facing the Saskatoon Comets.

Advertisement

Following Friday’s games, on Saturday morning, the Predators will then take on the Burnaby Wildcats in their third game.

Then in the fourth game, the Predators will face the Warman Wildcats on Sunday morning.

Depending on how well the Predators perform at Wickfest, they may qualify for the Sunday afternoon Final.

Wickfest 2019 for the Peewee Division takes place this weekend, November 22 to the 24 in Calgary.

For more information, you can visit wickfest.com.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print
Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
All Posts »