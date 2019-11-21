NEBC Peewee Predators off to Calgary for Wickfest 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Peewee Predators are on the road to Calgary this weekend, November 22 to the 24, to take part in Wickfest 2019.

In the first game, on Friday afternoon, the Predators will be taking on the Lloydminster Blazer.

Then in the second game of Wickfest, the Predators will be facing the Saskatoon Comets.

Following Friday’s games, on Saturday morning, the Predators will then take on the Burnaby Wildcats in their third game.

Then in the fourth game, the Predators will face the Warman Wildcats on Sunday morning.

Depending on how well the Predators perform at Wickfest, they may qualify for the Sunday afternoon Final.

For more information, you can visit wickfest.com.