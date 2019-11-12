NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers earn silver at 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were down in Delta over the weekend, November 8 to the 11, for the 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase.
The 16-team tournament featured eight teams battling in two divisions.
In game one, on Friday afternoon, the Trackers took on the Okanagan Central Rockets and managed to win 5-2 over the Rockets.
Then in game two, on Friday night, the Trackers faced the North Shore Winter Club. During this game, the Trackers were quick to take the lead and won with a strong final score of 7-1 over North Shore.
On Saturday, for their third game, the Trackers went on to play Ridge Meadows Rustlers. This game was a bit closer in the score, with the Trackers managing to win 5-3 against the Rustlers. This win would secure the Trackers in a spot for the quarter-finals.
In the quarter-finals, the Trackers would face the Wenatchee Warriors where they were able to cream the Warriors, moving on to the semi-finals with a win of 9-0.
In the semi-finals on Sunday, the Trackers would once again face the Ridge Meadows Rustlers. The Trackers managed to beat the Rustlers 6-1, moving on the Monday finals.
In the finals, the Trackers faced the Okanagan North Zone. Despite battling hard, the Trackers fell short 2-1 to Okanagan, winning silver in the Tim Jardine Showcase.
Up next, the Trackers will be home on Saturday, November 16, as they host the Leduc Roughnecks. Puck drop is 2:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.