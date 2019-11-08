-5.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Northeast Midget BC Yukon Trackers in action. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers in Delta for Tim Jardine Showcase
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers in Delta for Tim Jardine Showcase

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend to Delta, from November 8 to the 11, for some tournament action in the 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase.

The 16-team tournament features eight teams battling in the two divisions, with hopes of making it to the finals.

On Friday, to kick off the Tournament, the Trackers will be taking on the North Central Rockets, followed by a game with the Northshore Winter Club Hawks.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers will face the Ridge Meadows Rustlers. Depending on how well the Trackers perform, they have a chance of taking part in Sunday’s quarter-final match-ups and semi-finals, followed by the final on Monday.

The 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase is taking place this weekend, November 8 to the 11, in Delta.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMoose Talks – Daves Steves and Art Jarvis
Next articleSupporting the Poppy Campaign helps local Veterans

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Nikoleychuk takes part in Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Slovakia

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local powerlifter, Rob Nikoleychuk, was in Nove Zamky, Slovakia, from October 20 to the...
Read more
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 Forward Joel Bourgeois. Each week, a...
Read more
Sports

Energetic City Roller Derby Association to start “give it a try” roller derby series tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association is offering a "give it a try" roller...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Unemployment rate remains the same in October for Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of October has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. still remains...

Alberta alters rules on oil production limits to spur more conventional...

School buses not running in the North Peace

Snowfall warning issued in the North Peace

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.