NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers in Delta for Tim Jardine Showcase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend to Delta, from November 8 to the 11, for some tournament action in the 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase.

The 16-team tournament features eight teams battling in the two divisions, with hopes of making it to the finals.

On Friday, to kick off the Tournament, the Trackers will be taking on the North Central Rockets, followed by a game with the Northshore Winter Club Hawks.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers will face the Ridge Meadows Rustlers. Depending on how well the Trackers perform, they have a chance of taking part in Sunday’s quarter-final match-ups and semi-finals, followed by the final on Monday.

