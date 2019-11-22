NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers off to Fort Mac this weekend for two-game series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend, November 23 and 24, for a two-game series as they take on the Fort McMurray Barons.

The last time the Trackers met with the Barons was at a home game on October 12. In that game, the Trackers beat Fort Mac with a final score of 4-1.

Currently, in the NAHL Midget Northern Division Standings, the Trackers are in first place with eight wins, one loss, and one tie, while the Barons are in fourth place with five wins and eight losses.

Advertisement

Game one of the weekend series for Trackers vs. Barons is on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with game two on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All games are taking place at the Frank Lacroix Arena.