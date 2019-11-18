NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep weekend series against Leduc Roughnecks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home over the weekend, November 16 and 17, for a two-game series as they took on the Leduc Roughnecks.

For game one on Saturday, the Trackers hosted the Roughnecks as part of a Movember game, raising awareness for Men’s Health.

It took quite some time for either team to score during the first period but, eventually, at 3:48 remaining in the frame, the Trackers’ Colby Busche scored a goal on the Roughnecks, with assists by Mason Gosling and Kaden Arberry, making the score 1-0.

At 3:51 into the second period, the Roughnecks would score a goal on a power play making the score tied at one apiece.

Then at 7:10 into the frame, Markus Ruehl would score one on Leduc, with an assist by Brandon Modde, making the score 2-1.

The Roughnecks would tie the score again 9:52 into the period, making it tied at two apiece.

Then with 6:02 remaining in the second period, the Roughnecks would score again, taking the lead 3-2 over the Trackers.

Eventually, at 16 seconds left in the period, Kurtis Lee would make an unassisted goal on the Roughnecks making the score tied at three apiece as they headed into the third.

At 4:53 into the third period, Raymond Dick would score on Leduc, with an assist by Noah Lang, making the score 4-3 over the Roughnecks.

Then at 9:58 remaining in the frame, Kurtis Lee would score his second goal of the game, with assists by Brandon Modde and Jaydon Viens, making the final score 5-3.

For game two on Sunday, the Trackers would continue their winning streak as they beat the Roughnecks with a score of 6-0, sweeping the entire weekend with two wins.

Currently, in the Northern Division Standings, the Trackers are now in first place with eight wins, one loss, and one tie.

Up next, the Trackers will be on the road on the weekend, November 23 and 24, to Fort McMurray as they take on the Barons.