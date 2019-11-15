5.2 C
Fort St. John

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Leduc Roughnecks this weekend in two-game home series

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Sports

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be home this weekend as they host two games as part of NAHL regular-season action.

This weekend, the Trackers are host to the Leduc Roughnecks.

Last weekend, the Trackers were on the road to Delta as they managed to earn silver at the 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase.

- Advertisement -

Currently, in the Northern Division Standings, the Trackers are in third place with six wins, one loss, and one tie. The Roughnecks are currently in sixth place in their division, with three wins and seven losses.

The first game of the Trackers’ home series takes place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, followed by game two on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

All games are taking place at the North Peace Arena.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Fort St John Huskies to host North Peace Navigators in two games this weekend

Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are home this weekend for a two-game series as...
Read more
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Wilms

Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #9 Forward Cooper Wilms. Each week, a...
Read more
Sports

Local Figure Skater in Kelowna for Skate Canada BC Sectional Championships

Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Figure Skater, Sophie Stevens, was in Kelowna last weekend for the Skate Canada...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv