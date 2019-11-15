NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Leduc Roughnecks this weekend in two-game home series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be home this weekend as they host two games as part of NAHL regular-season action.

This weekend, the Trackers are host to the Leduc Roughnecks.

Last weekend, the Trackers were on the road to Delta as they managed to earn silver at the 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase.

Currently, in the Northern Division Standings, the Trackers are in third place with six wins, one loss, and one tie. The Roughnecks are currently in sixth place in their division, with three wins and seven losses.

The first game of the Trackers’ home series takes place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, followed by game two on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

All games are taking place at the North Peace Arena.