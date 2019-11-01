2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
The Northeast Midget BC Yukon Trackers in action. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Peace River Royals this Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers have a bit of a light weekend ahead of them as they only have one game scheduled.

On Sunday, November 3, the Trackers will be host to the Peace River Royals.

This is the first time this season that Trackers will be meeting with the Royals.

The Trackers should be well-rested as they did not play last week due to poor weather and road conditions in Grande Prairie.

Currently, the Trackers are in first place in the North Division standings with six wins, zero losses, and one tie, while the Royals are in fourth place with four wins and four losses.

The Trackers host the Peace River Royals this Sunday, November 3 at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 1:45 p.m.

Scott Brooks
