NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win on the road over Fort Mac Barons

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road this weekend, November 23 and 24, for a two-game series as they took on the Fort McMurray Barons.

For game one on Saturday, the Trackers went to play with a short bench but despite this, they were able to beat the Barons with a huge lead of 6-1.

Goals were made by Brandon Modde, Mason Gosling, and a hat-trick by Kurtis Lee.

In game two of the road series on Sunday, the trackers would out-perform again with decisive victory of 8-3 over Fort Mac.

Kurtis Lee would once again manage to perform another hat-trick, with other goals made by Jaydon Viens, Mason Gosling, Jack Corr, and Cole Vanderlinden.

After a grueling November schedule, the Trackers have next weekend off to rest up and heal some sore bodies.

