NEBC Yukon Trackers shut out at home by Peace River Royals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday as they were host to the Peace River Royals.

Despite having last weekend off to rest and prepare, the Trackers were not in it to play the game.

By the end of the first period, the Trackers were 1-0 under the Royals.

The Trackers continued to be behind throughout the second period as Peace River would score two more goals, making the score 3-0 over the Trackers.

Then, after 60 minutes of play, the Royals would end up shutting out the Trackers with a final score of 5-0.

Despite falling to Peace River, Trackers’ goalie Dakota Olson was given props for standing tall in the net.

Up the next, the Midget Trackers are on the road to Delta, from November 8 to the 11, for some tournament action in the Tim Jardine Showcase.