-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, November 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday as they hosted the Peace River Royals. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports NEBC Yukon Trackers shut out at home by Peace River Royals
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers shut out at home by Peace River Royals

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday as they were host to the Peace River Royals.

Despite having last weekend off to rest and prepare, the Trackers were not in it to play the game.

By the end of the first period, the Trackers were 1-0 under the Royals.

The Trackers continued to be behind throughout the second period as Peace River would score two more goals, making the score 3-0 over the Trackers.

Then, after 60 minutes of play, the Royals would end up shutting out the Trackers with a final score of 5-0.

Despite falling to Peace River, Trackers’ goalie Dakota Olson was given props for standing tall in the net.

Up the next, the Midget Trackers are on the road to Delta, from November 8 to the 11, for some tournament action in the Tim Jardine Showcase.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAlberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Huskies fall to Fairview Flyers in OT on Saturday night road game

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road Saturday night as they took...
Read more
Sports

Midget Predators to take on Beaverlodge Blades in home game on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are home this Sunday, November 3, as they take...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies have strong start to weekend in Dawson Creek on Friday night

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Dawson Creek on Friday...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies have strong start to weekend in Dawson...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Dawson Creek on Friday night as they took on...

Pembina to make pipeline expansions to accommodate increased activity in the...

Tickets now on sale for 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge

Province seeks input on creating good jobs, more opportunities with CleanBC

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.