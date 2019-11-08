Nikoleychuk takes part in Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Slovakia

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local powerlifter, Rob Nikoleychuk, was in Nove Zamky, Slovakia, from October 20 to the 27, for the Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships.

While at the Championships, Nikoleychuk was able to place first in a couple of categories and also managed to set a few world records in powerlifting.

Nikoleychuk came in first in the 82.5kg weight class and the GPC World Overall Champion Equipped.

Nikoleychuk also was able to set world records in squat with a lift of 697 lbs, deadlift at 628 lbs, and the world record for total pounds lifted of 1,818 lbs.

Earlier this year, while at Nationals in Edmonton, Nikoleychuk set the 82.5kg weight class squat record with 628 lbs of lift.