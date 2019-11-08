4.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Powerlifter, Rob Nikoleychuk. Source Facebook
Home Sports Nikoleychuk takes part in Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Slovakia
Sports

Nikoleychuk takes part in Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Slovakia

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local powerlifter, Rob Nikoleychuk, was in Nove Zamky, Slovakia, from October 20 to the 27, for the Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships.

While at the Championships, Nikoleychuk was able to place first in a couple of categories and also managed to set a few world records in powerlifting.

Nikoleychuk came in first in the 82.5kg weight class and the GPC World Overall Champion Equipped.

Nikoleychuk also was able to set world records in squat with a lift of 697 lbs, deadlift at 628 lbs, and the world record for total pounds lifted of 1,818 lbs.

Earlier this year, while at Nationals in Edmonton, Nikoleychuk set the 82.5kg weight class squat record with 628 lbs of lift.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHuskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #15 Forward Joel Bourgeois. Each week, a...
Read more
Sports

Energetic City Roller Derby Association to start “give it a try” roller derby series tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association is offering a "give it a try" roller...
Read more
Sports

Local Figure Skater on the road this weekend to Kelowna for Provincials

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club is sending one of its skaters off...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Energetic City Roller Derby Association to start “give it a try”...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association is offering a "give it a try" roller derby series. Every Thursday, from now...

Public input sought to help B.C. prepare for climate change

Natural gas power station going ahead: Saskatchewan government

Fort St John Remembrance Day Parade and Service taking place Monday,...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.