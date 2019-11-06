North Peace Museum – Adopt an Archival Photograph Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is hosting a fundraiser with ‘Adopt an Archival Photograph,’ which will help museum staff continue to catalogue and process important images they continue to receive from the area.

Twenty-four archival photographs were selected from the Museums collection, to be adopted. The adoptee chooses an image they would like to adopt and the monetary amount they would like to ‘adopt’ their selected photograph for. In reciprocation, for the donation, the Museum will provide an 8×10 copy of the picture, a certificate of adoption and a tax receipt in the amount you donated.

Heather Sjoblom, Curator of the Fort St. John North Peace Museum shares, the funds that are raised will go back to support and preserve the collection of photographs at the Museum. Cataloging photos with their information is a long process that started in 2011. These images are put into a database. There are currently thousands of photographs with new ones coming to the Museum.

This is a unique gift idea opportunity as there is an assortment of visual representations available to adopt, such as the Alaska Highway, businesses, sports and more.

There is a physical binder of all of the photographs and information at the museum if you want to have a look in person.

This fundraiser runs from now until the end of November.

To see and learn more on choices; CLICK HERE