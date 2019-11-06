-17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News North Peace Museum - Adopt an Archival Photograph Fundraiser
News

North Peace Museum – Adopt an Archival Photograph Fundraiser

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is hosting a fundraiser with ‘Adopt an Archival Photograph,’ which will help museum staff continue to catalogue and process important images they continue to receive from the area.

Twenty-four archival photographs were selected from the Museums collection, to be adopted. The adoptee chooses an image they would like to adopt and the monetary amount they would like to ‘adopt’ their selected photograph for. In reciprocation, for the donation, the Museum will provide an 8×10 copy of the picture, a certificate of adoption and a tax receipt in the amount you donated.

Heather Sjoblom, Curator of the Fort St. John North Peace Museum shares, the funds that are raised will go back to support and preserve the collection of photographs at the Museum. Cataloging photos with their information is a long process that started in 2011. These images are put into a database. There are currently thousands of photographs with new ones coming to the Museum.

This is a unique gift idea opportunity as there is an assortment of visual representations available to adopt, such as the Alaska Highway, businesses, sports and more.

There is a physical binder of all of the photographs and information at the museum if you want to have a look in person.

This fundraiser runs from now until the end of November.

To see and learn more on choices; CLICK HERE 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleSeven ways Poppy Campaign Volunteerism can lead to benefits for Veterans and growing careers

RECENT STORIES

News

Seven ways Poppy Campaign Volunteerism can lead to benefits for Veterans and growing careers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Royal Canadian Legion's Annual Poppy Campaign is now in full swing and leading...
Read more
News

Many local farmers continue to delay harvesting due to poor weather

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Poor weather conditions are making it less than ideal as local farmers and producers...
Read more
News

Kin Club of Fort St John seeks sponsors for annual Senior’s Supper

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Kin Club of Fort St. John is starting to begin preparations for the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Kin Club of Fort St John seeks sponsors for annual Senior’s...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Kin Club of Fort St. John is starting to begin preparations for the annual Senior’s Supper. According to Kin...

Alberta bitumen refinery faces further delays after testing of gasifier unit

NWJHL’s 2nd Annual Showcase this weekend in Grande Prairie

District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.