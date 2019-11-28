-15 C
North Peace Secondary School’s opening night for Grease is tomorrow

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary Students have been working hard on their musical production of Grease.

Opening night for the performance is Friday, November 29th, 2019, at 7:00 PM at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Grease is based on a 1950’s high schooler’s experience, telling the story of Danny, Sandy, the TBirds and the Pink Ladies.

Additional showtimes run Saturday, November 30th, Thursday, December 4th, Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th, 2019.

Tickets are available to purchase through the NPCC box office or online; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

