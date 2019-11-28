North Peace Secondary School’s opening night for Grease is tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary Students have been working hard on their musical production of Grease.

Opening night for the performance is Friday, November 29th, 2019, at 7:00 PM at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Grease is based on a 1950’s high schooler’s experience, telling the story of Danny, Sandy, the TBirds and the Pink Ladies.

- Advertisement -

Additional showtimes run Saturday, November 30th, Thursday, December 4th, Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th, 2019.

Tickets are available to purchase through the NPCC box office or online; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE