Monday, November 25, 2019
Northeast BC Midget and Bantam Predators in Penticton for Fire and Ice Tournament

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget and Bantam Predators were on the road to Penticton over the weekend, November 22 to the 24, for the Fire and Ice Tournament.

The Midget Predators took on Williams Lake in game one of the Tournament. The Predators battled hard but were unable to win this game, ending with a final score of 5-1 under Williams Lake.

For game two of the Tournament, the Midgets faced the Penticton Female Midget team. The Predators were able to shut out Penticton with a score of 3-0.

Then in game three, the Midget Predators would take on the Washington Midget Female. The Predators won this game with a 5-2 win over Washington.

In the Bantam Division, the Predators took on Sherwood Park for game one of the Tournament. This was a close game but in the end, the Predators would fall short 3-2 to Sherwood Park.

Fast forward to the final game, the Bantam Predators would face the Vernon Vipers. The Bantam Predators would wrap up their weekend with a loss of 7-3 to Vernon.

Previous articleEnbridge supports Sarah Byford’s Towel Fundraiser
Next articleNorthern Lights College’s longest-serving president passes at the age of 74

