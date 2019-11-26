Northern Health advises local businesses to watch for ‘Healing Hands’ book donation requests; NH not affiliated with this book

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health says it has received reports of a company allegedly soliciting donations from Northern B.C. businesses on behalf of local hospitals.

According to Northern Health, the company is selling a book titled ‘Healing Hands’ and is claiming to be donating proceeds to children in the hospital.

The Health Authority would like to advise local businesses and others across the North that the health region is not affiliated with or endorsing this book.

Northern Health says businesses receiving phone calls requesting donations should check very carefully about the origin of such solicitations before making a donation.

Anyone interested in making financial contributions to healthcare in Northern BC is encouraged to do so through local hospital foundations and auxiliaries, and other approved charitable organizations.