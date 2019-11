DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – People travelling along the highway in Dawson Creek on Monday night were held up as a plane was on the highway being delivered to the Northern Lights College Campus.

The NLC shares to its FB Page the introduction of the WestWind #277 jet, as the newest addition to the aircraft maintenance program.

The donation was made by Top Aces and the jet will provide hands-on training to students and enhance the overall program experience, according to the FB post.