Northern Strikers Under 17 Girls team wins gold at Caledonia Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers Under 17 Girls team was in Edmonton on the weekend for the Caledonia Cup.

While at the Tournament, the Northern Strikers managed to win gold by holding a record of three wins and one loss.

In their first match of the Tournament, the Strikers would take on the Mackenzie United Soccer Club of Calgary. The score was close but the Strikers managed to win the match 3-2 over MacKenzie United.

The Strikers would then face Phoenix-Ernscliffe of Sherwood Park in the second match of the Tournament. This game resulted in a draw of 0-0.

The third match of the Tournament would see the Strikers take on the MacKenzie United for a second time. Once again, the Strikers were able to beat MacKenzie United with a score of 2-1.

Then in the fourth and final match of the Tournament, the Northern Strikers faced Scottish United-Corbalan. In this match, the Strikers were able to claim gold with a final score of 3-0.

The Northern Strikers will be playing again in Edmonton at the 2020 FC Memorial Tournament from January 30 to February 3.