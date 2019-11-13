November 17th to 23rd, 2019 Proclaimed Restorative Justice Week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council made a proclamation that Restorative Justice Week takes place justice November 17th to 23rd, 2019.

Kate Stringer, Executive Director of the North Peace Justice Society (NPJS), made a presentation to Council on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019, regarding the importance of restorative justice in the community.

The North Peace Justice Society shares they have been working in the area for the past 20 years and remains committed to creating awareness and education around restorative justice while providing access to restorative justice proceedings in their community.

The first event to recognize Restorative Justice Week is on Saturday, November 16th, 2019. NPJS and Cornerstone Yoga have joined together from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM to provide a Restorative Yoga session and Talking Circle, which is open to anyone to participate by donation.

The theme for this year’s week is titled ‘Diverse Perspectives’ as the Society recognizes that crime and conflict impact more than just the victim and the person who caused harm, but instead has a broader impact on the community that those in conflict live in.

According to NPJS, they recognize that citizens and communities have a responsibility to those who have been harmed within their communities in prevention and support in the aftermath of a crime.

