Tuesday, November 26, 2019
November is Adoption Awareness Month

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - November was proclaimed Adoption Awareness month in Fort St. John by Mayor...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – November was proclaimed Adoption Awareness month in Fort St. John by Mayor Lori Ackerman.

To celebrate and bring light to adoption in the community, the Pomeroy Sports Complex was lit in green.

Local family, the Giesbrecht’s have grown into a big family by two biological children and three adopted children. After Jamie and Tyler Giesbrecht experienced two medically disastrous pregnancies, they took to fostering children which led to their interest in adoption.

The Giesbrecht’s share, if you are considering adopting, go for it! Continuing to share, they have heard that less than two percent of people who consider adopting ever actually do. Your life will never be the same, and neither will that of the child you adopt.

Currently, in British Columbia, there are approximately 900 children waiting in foster homes to be adopted. They range in age from infant to 19 years of age.

Each year, approximately 350 teenagers in BC reach the age of majority and ‘age out’ meaning they will not know a forever family.

It is important for people to know, age, marital status, personal wealth, assets, background and sexual orientation are not barriers to adoption.

Adoptive Families Assoc of BC is the province’s support network for families involved in adoption and permanency at all stages.

To get more information on adoption you can follow @bcadopt Facebook and Instagram; CLICK HERE.

