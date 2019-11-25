NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer in Vancouver for Provincials, Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The senior boys soccer team had a great showing this past weekend at the AAA Provincial Championships in Vancouver. The boys finished 15th with a record of 1-1-3. While they struggled to start, with round-robin losses to Moscrop (8-0) and Oak Bay (5-1), they rebounded in the second half of the tournament and played much better.

In the third round-robin game, against Pool D winner LA Matheson, the Grizzlies held them to a 0-0 draw. Matheson would go on to win the silver medal, and holding them off the scoresheet was a huge accomplishment for NPSS.

In the first playoff game, the Grizzlies narrowly lost to Rutland 3-1, before beating Argye 2-1 in their final game of the tournament.

The senior girls volleyball team is off to Senior AAAA Volleyball Provincials on Wednesday, November 27. Their first game is on Thursday, November 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Basketball season is in full swing. The senior boys, senior girls and junior boys are in Dawson Creek for the first tournament of the year this week, November 29 and 30.