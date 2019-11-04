NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Volleyball team wins silver at home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The junior girls’ volleyball team competed at home over the weekend in the Peace River Regional tournament. Hosted at North Peace, the girls got a rare opportunity to play in front of a home crowd. The Grizzlies started off strong with a solid win over Dr. Kearney, before losing in two sets to a strong Dawson Creek team and then winning against Bert Bowes. On Saturday morning, the girls won against Chetwynd to finish off pool play, which put them up against Dr. Kearney in the semi-final. The Cougars came out swinging, but the Grizzlies dug in and pulled off another win to set up a rematch against Dawson Creek in the final. Dawson Creek came out strong, winning in straight sets to take first place.

The Grizzlies finished in second, with Dr Kearney in third, Bert Bowes in fourth and Chetwynd in fifth. Huge shoutout to Avery Hucker, who was named Tournament MVP. Dawson Creek and North Peace are off to the Zone Championships in Prince George this coming weekend.

The senior girls volleyball team was in Prince George over the weekend competing at Duchess Park in their last tournament before they head to Provincials at the end of the month. The Grizzlies had a strong tournament with a couple of solid wins, finishing in seventh place.

Jordynn McPherson, Tristan Hynes, Carter Collins and Kane Schreiner represented North Peace at the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships in Abbotsford on Saturday. All four athletes ran well, with Kane finishing 28th out of 279 runners in the Junior Boys division!

Athlete of the Week: Avery Hucker (Gr. 10, Junior Girls Volleyball)

Avery anchored the girls volleyball team over the weekend with solid playing, consistent positive attitude and strong leadership both on and off the court. Congrats Avery on Tournament MVP!

Up Next: The senior boys volleyball team heads to Peace River on Friday for their last tournament of the season, while the junior girls head to Prince George for Junior Volleyball Zones. Good luck Grizzlies!