The Fort St. John Huskies vs the Sexsmith Vipers. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

NWJHL 2nd Annual Showcase kicks off tonight in GP

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2nd Annual Northwest Junior Hockey League Showcase kicks off tonight, Friday, at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Grande Prairie with an All-Star game.

Taking part in the Showcase are the League’s six teams which include the Fort St. John Huskies, Dawson Creek Junior Canucks, JDA County Kings, Fairview Flyers, North Peace Navigators, and Sexsmith Vipers.

The All-Star game will then be followed by a series of six games on Saturday and Sunday. There will be an additional All-Star game on Sunday morning.

Admission to see any of the games is $10.00 per person.

The NWJHL’s 2nd Annual Showcase is taking place November 8 to the 10 at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Grande Prairie.

For more information, you can visit nwjhl.com.

Here is the full Showcase schedule:

Friday, November 8

  • NWJHL All-Star game (8 p.m.)

Saturday, November 9

  • North Peace vs. Dawson Creek (1 p.m.)
  • Sexsmith vs. Fort St. John (4 p.m.)
  • Fairview vs. JDA Kings (8 p.m.)

Sunday, November 10

  • All Peace Hockey League All-Star game (10 a.m.)
  • Fort St. John vs. Fairview (1 p.m.)
  • JDA Kings vs. North Peace (4 p.m.)
  • Dawson Creek vs. Sexsmith (8 p.m.)

Scott Brooks
