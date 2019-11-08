NWJHL 2nd Annual Showcase kicks off tonight in GP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2nd Annual Northwest Junior Hockey League Showcase kicks off tonight, Friday, at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Grande Prairie with an All-Star game.

Taking part in the Showcase are the League’s six teams which include the Fort St. John Huskies, Dawson Creek Junior Canucks, JDA County Kings, Fairview Flyers, North Peace Navigators, and Sexsmith Vipers.

The All-Star game will then be followed by a series of six games on Saturday and Sunday. There will be an additional All-Star game on Sunday morning.

Admission to see any of the games is $10.00 per person.

For more information, you can visit nwjhl.com.

Here is the full Showcase schedule:

Friday, November 8

NWJHL All-Star game (8 p.m.)

Saturday, November 9

North Peace vs. Dawson Creek (1 p.m.)

Sexsmith vs. Fort St. John (4 p.m.)

Fairview vs. JDA Kings (8 p.m.)

Sunday, November 10