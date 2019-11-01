2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Oil producer Pengrowth Energy agrees to nickel-a-share bid by Cona Resources
Energy NewsNews

Oil producer Pengrowth Energy agrees to nickel-a-share bid by Cona Resources

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — Shares in oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy Corp. tumbled by 75 per cent on Friday after it announced a deal to be acquired by Cona Resources Ltd. for five cents per share and the assumption of debt.

Shares in Pengrowth closed at five cents to match the offering price, down from Thursday’s 20-cent close and at a fraction of their 10-year high close of $13.85 in April 2011.

Pengrowth says Cona, which is a portfolio company of the Waterous Energy Fund, has also agreed to pay shareholders a “potential contingent value payment” if funds result from pending litigation.

Pengrowth CEO Pete Sametz says the company’s inability to raise capital to fund its ongoing heavy oil business led to the initiation of a strategic review process last spring.

He says the sale of the company was the best outcome after it failed in the face of “lacklustre oil pricing and increased political and regulatory uncertainty” to restructure its debt, listed at $702 million as of June 30, or find new sources of funding.

The arrangement requires approval by debtholders holding at least two-thirds of its debt and shareholders with at least two-thirds of its stock at meetings to be held in December.

“The extreme volatility in the price of western Canadian oil in the fall of 2018, coupled with an uncertain political and regulatory environment, has led to a severe funding crisis in the Canadian energy capital markets which impeded the company’s ability to achieve a funding solution,” said Kel Johnston, chairman of the Pengrowth board of directors, in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PGF)

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBC Hydro reaches new milestone on Site C Project
Next articleEnergy is Canada’s ‘family business,’ benefiting all Canadians: CIBC CEO

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Tidewater Midstream closes acquisition of Prince George light oil refinery

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has announced that it has closed its acquisition of Husky...
Read more
Energy News

Zimmer disappointed to hear news of Encana’s move to the United States

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With Encana's announcement that it has plans to establish a corporate domicile in the...
Read more
Energy News

Energy is Canada’s ‘family business,’ benefiting all Canadians: CIBC CEO

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The chief executive of CIBC says the energy sector is Canada's "family business" and the Trans Mountain...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Hydro reaches new milestone on Site C Project

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has announced that it has recently reached another major milestone on the Site C Project. On October 30,...

Bess Legault to speak at the National Farmers Convention

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

Alaska Highway closed at the Becker Hill Road

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.