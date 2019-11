FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Citizen’s Association hosts regular Bingo nights with proceeds being raised going back to help seniors.

Old Fashion Bingo takes place at the Fort St. John Seniors Hall on 100th Street, with the doors opening at 6 pm and the game starting at 7 pm.

A concession will be available at 6 pm.

Advertisement

The next game is taking place on Thursday, November 28th, 2019.

For more information on the Fort St. John and Area Senior Care Foundation;CLICK HERE