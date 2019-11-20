Over 30 teams to attend this weekend’s Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel is taking place this weekend, November 22 to the 24, at the Dawson Creek Curling Club.

As part of the Peace Curling Tour, this Cashspiel will be host to three teams from China, along with over 30 teams from the Peace Country and Edmonton area.

According to Dawson Creek Special Olympics Spokesman, Mark Heartt, the Special Olympic Division of the Tour will feature the Dawson Creek Tornados playing the Fort St. John Lightning in their inaugural games this weekend, and they will be part of the upcoming Fort St. John Cash Spiel and Tour Championship in Sexsmith in January, 2020.

The Peace Curling Tour consists of five qualifying events with the top teams in each division vying for a spot at the Tour Championship in Sexsmith where Peace Country Champions are crowned.

The Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel is this weekend, November 22 to the 24. For more information, you can visit the Curling Tour’s website at pomeroycurlingtour.weebly.com.

