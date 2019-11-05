-7.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Parkland Fuel shares up on adjusted earnings beat, increased guidance for 2019
Energy NewsNews

Parkland Fuel shares up on adjusted earnings beat, increased guidance for 2019

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — Shares in Parkland Fuel Corp., Canada’s largest independent fuel marketer, rose Tuesday after it increased its 2019 guidance on the back of third-quarter adjusted earnings that beat analyst expectations.

The Calgary-based company says it now expects its adjusted earnings in 2019 before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization will be $1.24 billion, up $75 million from the previous forecast.

The company, which sells gasoline and diesel under brands including Fas Gas, Chevron, Esso, Ultramar and Pioneer, and operates On The Run convenience stores in Canada, reported third-quarter net earnings of $26 million, down from $49 million in the year-earlier period, mainly due to an increase in interest on long-term debt relating to its purchase early this year of Caribbean fuel retailer Sol.

It reported adjusted EBITDA of $302 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $200 million in the same period of 2018, as revenue jumped to $4.6 billion from $3.8 billion.

Analysts had expected $55.9 million in net income and $154.6 million in adjusted EBITDA on revenue of $4.64 billion, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

During the quarter, Parkland began the rollout of its Journie Rewards customer loyalty program in partnership with CIBC in Canada and bought Florida-based fuel marketer Tropic Oil.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleAn agricultural disaster has been declared by the County of Grande Prairie
Next articleBlind Melon and Soul Asylum to play in Dawson Creek

RECENT STORIES

News

Blind Melon and Soul Asylum to play in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C.  - One night – three incredible artists! On April 11, 2020, BLIND MELON, SOUL ASYLUM & special guest BIF...
Read more
News

An agricultural disaster has been declared by the County of Grande Prairie

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - The County Council has declared an agricultural disaster in the County of Grande Prairie. Council shares that...
Read more
News

BC Hydro is advising the public, do not hunt or discharge firearms in Site C project areas

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro is asking the public to watch for signs of an active construction...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Hydro is advising the public, do not hunt or discharge...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro is asking the public to watch for signs of an active construction site and do not hunt...

RCMP looking for wanted man that could be in Dawson Creek...

Independent investigation into Fort St. John RCMP arrest ends

Province launches more online tools for Hunters and Guide Outfitters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.