Parkwood Southlands takes another step forward at a recent Council meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A presentation was made to Council about the Parkwood Southlands draft Master Development Plan (MDA) that included amendments to the zoning by-law regarding density.

Council approved in principle the changes to the draft MDA regarding density for the development. This gives staff the ability to finalize the document and give the developers flexibility in how they create the density design for the development.

The applicant XJEE Evergreen Estates Ltd. (the Parkwood Group) wants to provide a development that the City has not seen before.

As a way to ensure the City’s interests are addressed and the development provides benefit to the community, a Master Development Agreement was created.

The draft MDA was presented and reviewed with changes to Council on Monday, November 25th, 2019 based on Council’s direction from an August 26th, 2019 Council meeting.

Some items within the changes have been addressed within the Zoning Amendment Bylaw, and are further discussed within Administration Report No. 0200/19.

The following elements exceed the minimum requirements typically achieved through the City’s development processes;

1 hectare of additional parkland

Additional landscaping required for parks and trails