Parties working together to modernize health professions regulation

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Health says a steering committee, with representatives from all three parties in the legislature, has worked together on a proposal to modernize the province’s health professions regulatory system.

According to the Government, the proposal has a focus on increasing transparency and patient safety.

Some of the proposed changes include ensuring regulatory colleges put the public interest and patient safety ahead of professional interests, and simplify and increase transparency in the public complaints and professional disciplinary process.

The Province is now seeking public input on the proposed changes.

British Columbians can participate in an online survey or through written feedback.

The consultation period runs until January 10, 2020.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.