-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
NewsRegional

Parties working together to modernize health professions regulation

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Wildlife Federation to host Regional AGM this Sunday in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is hosting its Annual General Meeting for Region...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Parties working together to modernize health professions regulation

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Health says a steering committee, with representatives from all three...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Annual Holiday CounterAttack campaign to start this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - ICBC is kicking off its annual Holiday CounterAttack campaign.
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Health says a steering committee, with representatives from all three parties in the legislature, has worked together on a proposal to modernize the province’s health professions regulatory system.

According to the Government, the proposal has a focus on increasing transparency and patient safety.

Some of the proposed changes include ensuring regulatory colleges put the public interest and patient safety ahead of professional interests, and simplify and increase transparency in the public complaints and professional disciplinary process.

- Advertisement -

The Province is now seeking public input on the proposed changes.

British Columbians can participate in an online survey or through written feedback.

The consultation period runs until January 10, 2020.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.

Previous articleAnnual Holiday CounterAttack campaign to start this weekend
Next articleBC Wildlife Federation to host Regional AGM this Sunday in Hudson’s Hope

More Articles Like This

BC Wildlife Federation to host Regional AGM this Sunday in Hudson’s Hope

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is hosting its Annual General Meeting for Region 7B, Peace-Liard, this Sunday, December...
Read more

Annual Holiday CounterAttack campaign to start this weekend

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - ICBC is kicking off its annual Holiday CounterAttack campaign. Starting this weekend, in partnership...
Read more

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive revision in economic growth in the...
Read more

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors will receive a report regarding...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv