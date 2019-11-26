-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Peace Passage skaters take part in Edmonton Regional Invitational

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Peace Passage Skating Club were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton Regional Invitational.

According to Peace Passage Skating Club Head Coach, Amanda Thomas, the Club sent a total of 10 skaters to take part in the Invitational.

Thomas says the Club was well represented and the skaters had great performances in the various divisions from Star 1 to Star 5.

Thomas also says that the skaters got good feedback that they can use and keep in mind as they prepare for future competitions.

Up next, the Peace Passage Skating Club will be training hard as they prepare for Regionals taking place on January 17 to the 19 in Prince George.

